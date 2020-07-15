Michigan Reports 891 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 891 new cases of the coronavirus and 4 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 71,197 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,085 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 70,306 confirmed cases with 6,081 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 10, 53,867 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

There is a promising development in the search for a coronavirus vaccine.

A small-early stage testing is working how scientists have hoped.

Researchers say every single one of the volunteers who was part of the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. showed an immune response.

Now, it was just a small study with just 45 people.

Researchers say more than half experienced brief flu-like reactions to the shot.

But all 45 who received it now have so-called neutralizing antibodies that are key to blocking infection

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns just because it may soon be available, doesn’t mean that the problem is over entirely.

The initial study tested young adults.

Within the next couple of weeks, researchers will do a new 30,000 person study.

That will help answer, among other questions, how more at-risk Americans, like older adults, respond.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, says masks are the key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

He says if everyone wears a mask, the pandemic might be under control within four to eight weeks.

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. is now more than 136,000. And Florida reported its highest number of deaths Tuesday, coming in at 132 people.

The state also reported about 9,000 new cases.

Now the mayor of Miami Beach is pushing for a statewide mask mandate.

And along with other southern states, Florida wants additional nurses.

In Texas, hospitalizations are at a record high.

The superintendent of the Dallas School District wants to push back the start of school.

There’s some positive news for international students.

The White House abandoned guidelines that would have put many of those students at risk of deportation.

The government had plans that would have required foreign students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the pandemic.

The guidelines drew quick criticism and lawsuits from several universities and states.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey argued the guidelines were capricious and arbitrary.

“What I want those students to know in this country we have a president in Washington, D.C. but we’ve got a lot of others of us in government too,” Healey says.

Now the guidance reverts to a policy from March that suspended existing limits for online education for international students.

According to the Commerce Department, foreign students brought more than $44 billion into the economy.

