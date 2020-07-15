Michigan Court Rules Absentee Ballots Received After Election Won’t Count

Michigan’s appeals court denied a request that would have required absentee ballots received late on Election Day to be counted.

The 2-1 decision means absentee ballots received after polls close don’t have to be counted. The court says lawmakers would have to change the deadline.

The case came from a lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Michigan in May.

They wanted absentee ballots to be counted as long as they were mailed on or before Election Day.

The plaintiffs plan to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

About 1.75% of ballots were not counted in May’s local elections because they came in too late.