Michelle Cooks: Crunchy Pickle Salad

If you’re looking for a different salad this summer that is jam-packed full of flavor, ‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway has the perfect dish for you. In this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks,’ she combines the crisp and tangy taste of pickles with crunchy walnuts and some heat from crushed red pepper flakes. It is an explosion of both flavor and textures, that helps refresh the palette after a ‘fatty’ meal.

You can pair this salad along with any meat or poultry, and can be served up as an elegant appetizer, or as an easy side dish for a picnic. Here is Michelle’s take on Bon Appetit’s Crunchy Pickle Salad recipe. Ingredients provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Crunchy Pickle Salad

Ingredients

½ cup walnuts

4 whole pickles (half- or full-sour), halved lengthwise, sliced crosswise into 1″ pieces, plus 3 Tbsp. pickle brine

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. honey

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

½ small white onion, thinly sliced, rinsed

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

1 medium fennel bulb, tough outer layers removed, thinly sliced crosswise

½ cup chopped dill

2 oz. Parmesan, shaved

Extra-virgin olive oil (for drizzling)

Toasted country-style bread (for serving; optional)

Directions