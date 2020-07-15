Healthy Living: Sounds Reveal Knee Health

Creaks, crackle, crunch — loud sounds from your knee are usually never a good sign, but what about sounds you can’t hear?

A researcher has created a device that can give you insight on the health of your knee.

Courtney Hunter explains how in Healthy Living.

Inan says healthy young kids without any knee problems have almost no sounds produced by their knees, at least the sounds could be quiet enough where the device can’t even pick it up.

Healthy people age 18 and older will most likely produce sounds in their knees.