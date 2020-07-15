Healthy Living: Finding The Right Nursing Home

More than half of older adults have stayed in a nursing home at some point, even if it was just rehab.

But horror stories during the pandemic have left many of us worried about our parent’s or grandparent’s safety.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase in nursing home complaints in 2018, reaching its highest at 52.3 out of 1,000 residents.

That number is expected to increase because of the pandemic.

Today’s Healthy Living has what you should consider in order to find the right one.

Beginning Oct. 1, a new state performance standard system will take effect called the SPSS, which will track complaints and response times more efficiently.