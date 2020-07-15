Hackers Take Over High Profile Twitter Accounts in Bitcoin Scam

Unidentified hackers broke into high profile twitter accounts in an apparent Bitcoin scam.

The bogus tweets offer to send $2,000 to those who send $1,000 to a Bitcoin address.

Accounts included Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

After the hack, twitter prevented verified accounts from tweeting altogether.

However, access to most verified accounts has been restored.

The social media company said it was aware of a security incident.

The FBI said they will be investigating.