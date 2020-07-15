Great Lakes Youth Program Hosts Virtual 5K in Hopes of Connecting the Community

The world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy is hosting a 5k virtual run.

With this event, the Junior Achievement of Northwest Michigan is bringing the community together for a common cause. Their hopes are to lessen the negative impact of separation from work, school, friends, and families due to COVID-19.

The Junior Achievement 5k Run is open to individual and group registration, with the option for peer-to-peer fundraising. The individual and group who raises the most funds will win prizes, including gift certificates, goodie bags, and recognition in Junior Achievement’s social media and upcoming newsletter. The money raised will go towards supporting their local Junior Achievement work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship programs.

Participants can run anytime, anywhere, and are welcome to walk, bike, run, or swim the 5K. Registrants are encouraged to post photos of them running the 5K with their race shirt using the hashtag #JASUPERHERO. Junior Achievement will feature those runners and photos on social media as JA Superheroes.

Registration is open until August 31st. Those who wish to register or want to learn more information about this event can click here.