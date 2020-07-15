Grand Traverse County Road Commission Sends Engineer to White House Infrastructure Meeting

A Grand Traverse County Road Commission engineer is representing Michigan County roads at the White House on Thursday.

It comes after the Trump Administration announced plans to reverse 100 environmental rules, including weakening the National Environment Policy Act in order to expedite the approval of public infrastructure projects.

The Grand Traverse County Road Commission says they have a preliminary plan to build a bridge near Keystone and Hartman Road to US-31.

However some environmental protections present obstacles that could mean years of waiting before they can start construction.

On Thursday, Wayne Shoonover from the Grand Traverse County Road Commission, who also serves as Michigan’s delegate for the National Association of County engineers, will meet with President Trump.

Grand Traverse County Road Commission manager, Brad Kluczynski says, “They attempt to decipher whether or not it’s an acceptable plan. So we’re expecting that some of that is going to be streamlined. We’re not asking for elimination of environmental protection by any means.”

The meeting with the president will be held at 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon on the White House Rose Garden.