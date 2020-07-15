Grand Traverse County Deputies Investigating Items Stolen From Unlocked Cars
Grand Traverse County deputies need your help finding the two people who got into unlocked cars and stolen items from inside.
The sheriff’s office says the thieves got into the cars on King Arthurs Court, Kingsley Road and other areas around Kingsley on July 7.
Some of the items taken were tools and other items laying inside the cars.
If you recognize the two people, you are asked to call Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.