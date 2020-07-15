Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty, Judge Denies Bail

In continuing coverage, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, pleaded not guilty to charges she recruited girls for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997.

Some of the girls were as young as 14.

In court on Tuesday, her legal team proposed a $5 bail package to grant her release, saying she has not left the country since Epstein’s arrest a year ago.

They also argued she is not a flight risk.

But the federal judge ordered her to stay in jail until trial.

New York Attorney Jordan Merson says, “Seeing Ghislaine go through a court proceeding and, you know, face justice, I think would really be very, very helpful to a lot to a lot of victims out there.”

If Maxwell is found guilty in the case, she faces up to 35 years in prison.