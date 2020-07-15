Former Auburn Football Coach Wins Alabama Primary Against Jeff Sessions

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not be returning to the Senate.

In the Alabama GOP primary, sessions lost to former Auburn University Football Coach Tommy Tuberville.

Sessions held a seat in the Senate for 20 years and was trying to reclaim it after he stepped down to run the justice department under President Trump.

But President Trump forced Sessions to resign in 2018 after he rescued himself from the FBI’s Russia investigation.

Now, Tuberville will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the November election.