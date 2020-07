FDA Warns Public of Risk of Methanol Contamination in Some Hand Sanitizers

If you have an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, you’ll want to double check the label.

The FDA says several hand sanitizing products may contain methanol, which can be toxic.

They say when methanol is used as an active ingredient, it can cause blindness or even death to someone who uses it.

To read the full FDA warning and which products are on the list, click here.