“Elaina’s Gotta Pay for College”: Kingsley Teen Creates Booming Summer Business

Summer always seems to fly by. There’s always a long list of to-do’s and many are lucky if they make it through half the list… Elaina Abarrack, a recent Kingsley High School graduate has two helping hands. She has started a business called “Elaina’s Gotta Pay for College”, she’s helping with your honey-do lists across Grand Traverse County.

Elaina is heading to Northern Michigan University in Marquette this fall and is hoping people in her community will help invest in her future. She’s putting sweat equity into this business where you can find her weeding, mowing, painting, walk the dog, organizing the garage, etc.

When we caught her she was working on revamping some flower beds. Elaina says, “I like bringing back life to something they once loved and maybe don’t have time for anymore.”

Elaina is equipped with all the tools she needs to have a bright future ahead. “It makes me feel like proud of myself in like who I’m becoming as an adult. That I have the patience and the ability to do like big projects or little projects but I have the patience and the will to get something done,” explains Elaina.

No task is too big or too small… Just give her a call!

For more information or to schedule a service, click here.