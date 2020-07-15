Cooking With Chef Hermann: German Spaetzle with Morel Cream

German Spaetzle with Morel Cream

Spaetzle:

1 C Flour

¼ C Milk

2 eggs

½ tsp Salt

¼ tsp nutmeg

Black pepper

Morel Cream:

2TB diced onion

½ C Morels

½ C Creams

Salt, Black Pepper

Parmesan cheese

Parsley

Directions:

Method: Mix together flour, salt and nutmeg. Beat eggs well. Add eggs alternately with the milk to the dry ingredients. Mix to smooth batter. Heat water with pinch of salt to a boil. Slice small portions of batter into the boiling water. Dumplings will float to the top when cooked. Remove dumplings and chill in ice bath. Drain liquid and set aside.

Heat 1 TB oil in sauté pan. Add 2 tsp diced onion and cook until tender. Add ½ C Morel Mushrooms, pinch of salt and sauté until tender. Add 1 TB butter and 2 C Spaetzle to pan and heat through stirring often. Add ½ C Heavy Cream and cook until mixture thickens. Season with black pepper and parsley. Serve with sprinkle of parmesan cheese.