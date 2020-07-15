Cooking With Chef Hermann: German Spaetzle with Morel Cream

9and10news Site Staff,

German Spaetzle with Morel Cream

Spaetzle:

  • 1 C Flour
  • ¼ C Milk
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ tsp Salt
  • ¼ tsp nutmeg
  • Black pepper

Morel Cream:

  • 2TB diced onion
  • ½ C Morels
  • ½ C Creams
  • Salt, Black Pepper
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Parsley

Directions:

Method: Mix together flour, salt and nutmeg. Beat eggs well.  Add eggs alternately with the milk to the dry ingredients.  Mix to smooth batter.  Heat water with pinch of salt to a boil.  Slice small portions of batter into the boiling water.  Dumplings will float to the top when cooked.  Remove dumplings and chill in ice bath.  Drain liquid and set aside.

Heat 1 TB oil in sauté pan.  Add 2 tsp diced onion and cook until tender.  Add ½ C Morel Mushrooms, pinch of salt and sauté until tender.  Add 1 TB butter and 2 C Spaetzle to pan and heat through stirring often.  Add ½ C Heavy Cream and cook until mixture thickens.  Season with black pepper and parsley.  Serve with sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

German Spaetzle With Morel Cream.mp4

Categories: Cooking with Chef Hermann

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories