Cooking With Chef Hermann: German Spaetzle with Morel Cream
German Spaetzle with Morel Cream
Spaetzle:
- 1 C Flour
- ¼ C Milk
- 2 eggs
- ½ tsp Salt
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- Black pepper
Morel Cream:
- 2TB diced onion
- ½ C Morels
- ½ C Creams
- Salt, Black Pepper
- Parmesan cheese
- Parsley
Directions:
Method: Mix together flour, salt and nutmeg. Beat eggs well. Add eggs alternately with the milk to the dry ingredients. Mix to smooth batter. Heat water with pinch of salt to a boil. Slice small portions of batter into the boiling water. Dumplings will float to the top when cooked. Remove dumplings and chill in ice bath. Drain liquid and set aside.
Heat 1 TB oil in sauté pan. Add 2 tsp diced onion and cook until tender. Add ½ C Morel Mushrooms, pinch of salt and sauté until tender. Add 1 TB butter and 2 C Spaetzle to pan and heat through stirring often. Add ½ C Heavy Cream and cook until mixture thickens. Season with black pepper and parsley. Serve with sprinkle of parmesan cheese.