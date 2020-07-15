CDC Director: Masks Are Key to Reigning in Pandemic

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, says masks are the key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

He says if everyone wears a mask, the pandemic might be under control within four to eight weeks.

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. is now more than 136,000. And Florida reported its highest number of deaths Tuesday, coming in at 132 people.

The state also reported about 9,000 new cases.

Now the mayor of Miami Beach is pushing for a statewide mask mandate.

And along with other southern states, Florida wants additional nurses.

In Texas, hospitalizations are at a record high.

The superintendent of the Dallas School District wants to push back the start of school.