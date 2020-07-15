Benzie-Leelanau Health Dept. Identifies Several Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department announced several possible low-risk COVID-19 exposure sites after confirming a new case Wednesday.

The health department says the new case is still under investigation, but they have identified several possible exposure sites.

Potential low-risk public exposure locations where close contacts may not have been able to be identified include:

9 Bean Rows (9000 E. Duck Lake Road, Suttons Bay, MI 49682)

2:30-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11

Art Tavern (6487 W. Western Ave, Glen Arbor, MI 49636)

12:40-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12

Tiffany's Café (10213 W. Front Street, Empire, MI 49630)

3:15-3:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 12

Agave in Grand Traverse Mall (3200 S. Airport W. Ste 100, Traverse City, MI 49684)

2:15-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12

“We are concerned about the increase in cases our region has seen over the last few weeks. Even accounting for our increased population this time of year, our case counts have increased substantially compared to one month ago,” shared Dr. Meyerson, medical director. “We caution everyone to keep their gatherings small and outdoors if possible, wear your masks and face coverings whether at work or play, and keep your distance. We all have a responsibility to contain the spread of COVID-19, to protect ourselves and our loved ones, and to stay safe to stay open.”