Backlash Over Student Visa Guidelines Force White House to Back Up

There’s some positive news for international students.

The White House abandoned guidelines that would have put many of those students at risk of deportation.

The government had plans that would have required foreign students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the pandemic.

The guidelines drew quick criticism and lawsuits from several universities and states.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey argued the guidelines were capricious and arbitrary.

“What I want those students to know in this country we have a president in Washington, D.C. but we’ve got a lot of others of us in government too,” Healey says.

Now the guidance reverts to a policy from March that suspended existing limits for online education for international students.

According to the Commerce Department, foreign students brought more than $44 billion into the economy.