1 Dead, 1 Injured With Gunshot Wounds in Mt Pleasant, Police Investigate as Murder

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says it’s investigating a murder early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Bradley Street around 2:53 a.m.

There, they found one dead and another man with gunshot wounds.

The name of the man who died is not being released until family is notified.

Mt. Pleasant Police is investigating and does not have a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, contact the department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.