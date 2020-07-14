Traverse City Physician Assistant Banned from Prescribing Controlled Substances in Settlement

The co-owner of a Traverse City pain management clinic settled a federal case that claimed he was writing unnecessary opioid prescriptions.

James Berg agreed to settle.

In exchange, he is banned for life from prescribing controlled substances.

He also agreed to pay a $50,000 fine.

Berg is the co-owner and operator of Hope Clinic for Muscle and Joint Pain in Traverse City.

He was accused of writing prescriptions without a real medical purpose and prescribing an amount well above the guidelines for opioids.

The U.S. Attorney on the case said “for several years, Mr. Berg recklessly prescribed high doses of opioids in a manner that endangered patients and contributed to the ongoing opioid epidemic…”