TCAPS Opens Enrollment for UpNorth Virtual Learning Program

Traverse City Area Public Schools is now accepting students to take part in their UpNorth Virtual learning program.

Enrollment opened up Monday for K-12 students to go full-time with online learning.

TCAPS says upwards of 10% of the parents who responded to their survey preferred their student to learn online from home.

UpNorth Virtual allows families to get high quality learning from an at-home learning program.

Students can still take part in school events and activities.

To enroll in the program, click here.