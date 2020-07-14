Tax Day is July 15: What You Need to Know

It’s later than usual but Tax Day is here.

Both federal and state taxes are due Wednesday.

Typically, Tax Day is April 15 but the due date was pushed back because of the pandemic.

H&R Block in Kingsley says despite the push back, things are relatively the same.

The owner there says you one of two things done Wednesday.

“They need to file a tax return or file an extension,” said Anthony Temple, franchise owner of H&R Block in Kingsley. “If they file an extension that will give them until October 15, that doesn’t give them an extension to pay if they have a balance due, but it will give them more time to get their stuff together.”

Temple says they will be open until midnight Wednesday taking walk-ins.

He says they are following all the latest safety guidelines.