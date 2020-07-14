Taste the Local Difference: Zucchini

July is just the beginning of the best seasonal fruits and veggies of the year. From now on until the first part of fall, you can find anything from apples to zucchini at our Northern Michigan markets and farms. We caught up with Tricia Phelps from Taste the Local Difference (TLD) to talk about some of the ways we can enjoy some of the best picks of the season.

“My favorite thing we’re talking about this month is zucchini,” said Phelps. Zucchini is a nutrient-packed member of the summer squash family. They are typically green, and if not picked at the right time, it can grow up to about 40 inches long and have a bitter taste. “It can be grilled, sauteed, baked and fried,” explained Phelps, “the zucchini is really versatile, and can be served up as a side or main dish”.

Taste the Local Difference has recipes for zucchini, and other fruits and veggies, on their blog or within their Local Food Guide. This includes a recipe for Zucchini Ravioli with Red Pepper Coulis from Taproot Cider in Traverse City.

Click here to download the Taste the Local Difference’s Seasonality Guide.

For more information about Taste the Local Difference, click here.