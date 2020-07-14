TART to Expand Trail Through Elk Rapids Village

Elk Rapids trustees voted to approve TART trails’ expansion of an in-town bike route on July 6.

This route proposal started with the planning of the Nakwema Trail, which extends through Acme and Elk Rapids.

“After a good couple of years working closely with different trail advocates, community members, leaders up and down the corridor between Elk Rapids and Acme, the west side of US 31 was identified as the preferred alignment for the upcoming Nakwema Trailway,” said TART Executive Director Julie Clark. “So once that was adopted, in June of 2019, the obvious next question is well where does it go from there and how does it go through the village?”

The trail will go from South Bayshore Drive to Ottawa Street, then Oak Street up to River Street, and finally to Dexter Street and past the Elk Rapids Hydroelectric Dam.

“It’ll continue north until it gets into the city of Charlevoix where is connects to the Little Traverse Wheelway,” Clark says. “That’s a little over 46 miles.”

With this connection, the whole of the TART trail will be a 325 mile non-motorized network in Northern Michigan.

Elk Rapids Parks and Recreation Chair Charlie Pryde is an avid biker himself and takes groups of bikers out on the trail every summer.

“I found the route that we were riding gave me by far the most peace of mind,” Pryde says. “The trail was established after it was vetted through safety experts and our civic leaders. We know it’ll be safe.”

He hopes this new connection with TART will bring more people to the area.

“It really helps people to enjoy nature and other people,” Pryde says. “Elk rapids is a family friendly, active, welcoming community that people will visit.”