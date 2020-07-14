Supreme Court Approves Execution of Federal Prisoner Daniel Lewis Lee

In continuing coverage, the Supreme Court voted in a 5-4 vote to approve the execution of federal prisoner Daniel Lewis Lee.

Lee will be the first federal prisoner to be executed in 17 years.

He is a convicted murderer who killed a family of three and then dumped their bodies in a lake.

Lee was scheduled to be executed Monday afternoon in Indiana. But early Monday morning, a U.S. district judge placed a court order preventing the execution.

Now Lee’s lawyer is insisting the execution can’t go forward after midnight under federal regulations.