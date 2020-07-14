State’s Top Doctor Speaks On Masks, COVID-19 Fight

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says each region in the state has seen an uptick in the percentage of positive cases the last three weeks, the main factor behind her mask mandate.

“I’m an ER doctor,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, “We’ve been wearing masks for a long time. They work.”

Dr. Khaldun is the state’s chief medical executive and Governor Whitmer’s leading expert in the fight against COVID-19.

A novel virus that has experts learning about the disease as they react to it.

“We don’t have a vaccine. We don’t have any evidence-based antiviral treatment,” says Dr. Khaldun, “All we can really do is prevent the spread by doing very basic public health things.”

That means masks and social distancing.

Since COVID first landed in Michigan, the guidelines have shifted but right now all signs say masks are the most effective.

“Yes, sometimes recommendations may change but that does not mean that we were wrong when we made the recommendation when we had the best evidence and science that we had at the time

The state does not know how prevalent mask wearing is in Michigan and how it compares to states with major outbreaks but they say they see changes in other data.

“We talk about new cases per million people per day and that’s really how are making our decisions with the response,” says Khaldun.

Testing rate has increased and this stat adjusts for that.

“We’re really concerned right now about Grand Rapids, they are the ones with the highest number of rates per million people with cases,” says Khladun, “At about 55, which is the highest in the state.”

That will dictate what phase each region will be in, especially when it comes time for kids to go to school and sports to return.

“We all want our kids to go back to in-person schooling, I have three kids myself and I would love for them to go back,” says Khaldun, “But we’ve got a look at the rates and try to keep those numbers down.”