Protests Continue Over Detroit Public Schools Starting Summer Classes
A second day protest over Detroit Public Schools starting summer classes is happening Tuesday.
Monday marked the first day of in-person summer school classes in Detroit.
Many feel it’s too dangerous for in-person learning right now.
Around 100 protesters from multiple advocacy groups have already made an appearance at the district’s bus lot to block the buses.
DPS says students have a choice of taking classes in-person or going virtual with their learning.