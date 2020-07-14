Protests Continue Over Detroit Public Schools Starting Summer Classes

A second day protest over Detroit Public Schools starting summer classes is happening Tuesday.

Monday marked the first day of in-person summer school classes in Detroit.

Many feel it’s too dangerous for in-person learning right now.

Around 100 protesters from multiple advocacy groups have already made an appearance at the district’s bus lot to block the buses.

DPS says students have a choice of taking classes in-person or going virtual with their learning.

