Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified in Benzie County

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department has released a potential exposure site for Benzie County.

The health department says that if you were at the Shop-N-Save in Benzonia on July 5 and 6 between 2 to 10 p.m. you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date.

Dr. Meyerson, Medical Director, shared, “COVID-19 is in our community and we must remember that any time we leave our home we could come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, and therefore we are all at risk. This is a reminder that we should all be masking, handwashing, and continue to keep a distance whenever we are around anyone outside of our household.”

On Tuesday, there were two new coronavirus cases reported in Benzie County.

For up to date information on the COVID-19 crisis, click here.