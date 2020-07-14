Paws for Health: Preparing You and Your Dog for the Dog Park

Taking your dog to the dog park might seem like a simple task. However, there are some things pet owners need to keep in mind, all to keep things safe and friendly for everyone.

During a Paws for Health, Dr. Jen Klabunde with Northwood Animal Hospital breaks down how to prepare yourself and your dog. Everything from vaccines to socialization is key to make sure there is an orderly process. This includes making sure your dog is up to date on shots and also understands how to interact with other dogs.

Dr. Klabunde says the dog park should be a positive experience and having that state of the mind from the beginning is key.

For a list of tips about dog park etiquette and safety precautions for your dog, check out the video that aired on ‘the four’ with Dr. Klabunde.

If you would like to contact Northwood Animal Hospital in Grand Traverse County or have questions for Dr. Klabunde click here.