Naya Rivera’s Body Recovered From Lake Piru

We have an update in the case of the missing Glee Star Naya Rivera.

Search teams have recovered a body at Lake Piru, the last place Rivera was seen, and have identified the body as hers.

The actress disappeared last week after she rented a pontoon boat for her and her 4-year-old son. Once the boat was overdue on time, crews went out looking for the boat and found her son asleep onboard.

Search and rescue crews believe she drowned.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub says, “The idea being that perhaps the boat started drifting—it was unanchored—and she must have had enough energy to get her son back onto the boat but didn’t have enough to save herself.”

Rivera is now the third original cast member of the T.V. show “Glee” to die tragically, along with actors Mark Salling and Cory Monteith.