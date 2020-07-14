MTM On The Road: Veteran’s Freedom Ride to Honor Veterans, Active Military

The Veteran’s Freedom Ride is taking place in Harrison on July 25.

It’s a great way to honor veterans, current members of the U.S. military, first responders, and essential workers.

While you can register at the event, organizers are encouraging everyone to do so by July 19.

The 60-mile ride begins at Trail’s End Restaurant and Pizzeria and will take riders through the countryside to ride through Lake George, Farwell, Clare, and finish off at Trail’s End Pub in Leota.

When the ride is finished, there will be an afterglow party with games and a raffle. Organizers are hoping to have a good turnout to show the community support.

You can register here and order a t-shirt. All sales from apparel will benefit the Freedom Park Statue Project.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, tell us everything we need to know about this year’s event.