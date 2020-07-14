MISSING: State Police Need Help Finding Otsego Co. Man

State police say a man is missing out of Otsego County and they need your help finding him.

According to state police, the 75-year-old man has dementia and no one has seen him since before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

His name is Nevada Harvey.

He drives a green Ford F-350 super duty truck with a topper.

State police say he was traveling from the Gaylord area to Mancelona and the GPS tracker in his vehicle stopped working.

Harvey was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans with brown boots and a black hat that says Michigan.

His family believes he could be heading south on I-75 toward Florida.

Again, Harvey suffers from dementia.

If you’ve seen him, call state police.