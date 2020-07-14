Milton Township Holds Public Hearing For Proposed RV Park Near Torch Lake

The Milton Township Planning Commission met on Tuesday night with a controversial topic on their agenda.

They held a public hearing for the proposed RV Park that would be located near the intersection of Torch River Road and Crystal Beach Road, near Torch Lake.

Ahead of the meeting, there were many that opposed this proposal.

Some of the issues that were raised included traffic from pedestrians and vehicles, light pollution, noise complaints, environmental issues, different permits, etc.

“You’ve already made the determination that this use will not disturb any existing or future uses of the same general vicinity or the community? How did you make that determination?” said one resident.

“That’s a major intersection, where are the traffic counts? I believe it’s terrible to have something without traffic counts,” said another resident.

The owner of the property where the RV Park would be located came to assure residents and the committee that they have gone through all the proper channels and have all the permits they need.

And some were in favor of the proposal.

“I would like to compliment the committee and also the owners for giving us the opportunity to have such a wonderful site in Milton Township,” said another resident.

The committee decided to table the decision to a different time due to time constraints and to go through all information that was put forth in Tuesday’s meeting.