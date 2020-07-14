Michigan Reports 584 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 584 new cases of the coronavirus and 6 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 70,306 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,081 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 69,722 confirmed cases with 6,075 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 10, 53,867 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

When students return to in-person learning they must all wear masks while on school buses.

Now some local school districts are adapting to the mandates sent down by the governor’s office.

In Ludington, the school district says all students will be assigned to seats, with siblings sitting together.

All students must also sanitize their hands as they get on the bus.

Ludington students will not be allowed to ride other buses home with other students.

The school district is also increasing their walk zone to 2.5 miles.

And if a Ludington student does not ride for three consecutive days, they will be removed from the bus route.

Parents will then need to re-register their students for busing.

All students who ride Ludington school buses this upcoming year must register and reserve their spot.

Traverse City Area Public Schools is now accepting students to take part in their UpNorth Virtual learning program.

Enrollment opened up Monday for K-12 students to go full-time with online learning.

TCAPS says upwards of 10% of the parents who responded to their survey preferred their student to learn online from home.

UpNorth Virtual allows families to get high quality learning from an at-home learning program.

Students can still take part in school events and activities.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 135,000 American lives and more than 3.3 million people have been infected.

More than 40 states are dealing with increasing infection rates, and some are rolling back their reopening plans.

California is back in lockdown, with nearly all public spaces ordered to stop indoor activities and operations. This includes bars, restaurants, gyms, and places of worship.

Los Angeles and San Diego public school districts announced only online learning will take place in the fall.

And Florida now has more coronavirus cases than several countries.

Dr. Lilian Abbo, with the University of Miami, says, “Miami is now the epicenter of the pandemic. What we were seeing in Wuhan six months ago, five months ago, now we are there.”

Infectious disease Doctor Anthony Fauci says a new approach is needed to get the COVID-19 outbreak under control.

He believes we don’t necessarily need to shut down again, but pull back and then proceed in a very cautious way.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.