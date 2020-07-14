Michigan Artists Gallery in Downtown Traverse City to Close July 31

The pandemic has shown no mercy when it comes to our business communities, and this goes double for our local artists. On July 31, the doors at the Michigan Artist Gallery will be permanently closing leaving many artists looking for another way to display and sell their works.

Since 1997, the Michigan Artist Gallery has helped promote local painters, sculptors, designers, and much more. It originally started in Suttons Bay and was relocated to downtown Traverse City in 2015.

“This is not a decision I make lightly, especially after relocating the gallery five years ago into Traverse City and renovating a beautiful space along the river on Front Street to showcase gifted artists all over our state,” expressed MAG owner, Sue Ann Round. “Over the years we have supported over 80 artists and their families”.

Up until its closing, the Michigan Artist Gallery will continue the gallery tours and the artwork sales.

According to Round, an exciting new business called Earth Labs will be moving into the gallery space, run by Kaycie Noble. “It’s a perfect fit for the neighborhood with Yen Yoga and Higher Self Bookstore”.

Noble and her team are also working on a ‘Michigan Artist Gallery Online’ to keep the spirit and support going for local artists.

If you are interested in personally/virtually viewing or purchasing the artwork from the Michigan Artist Gallery, click here.