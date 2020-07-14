Mary’s Kids Cuts: A Positive Haircut Experience for Kids

Haircuts have been in high demand over the last several weeks and many kiddos need to shed some locks. However, going to an appointment as a child is anything but a walk in the park… Many children are terrified of going to get their hair-cut.

Mary Brady is the owner of Mary’s Kids Cuts in Traverse City. This salon is fully dedicated to kids and making them feel comfortable. “I would have never guessed that I’d have a kids salon. I started doing hair in 2014 and I’ve always enjoyed children— I just always had a heart for them,” explains Mary Brady.

Mary Brady is doing everything in her power to ensure this is a positive experience for children. Keelan McNulty, a local father says, “We’ve been seeing her for 2 years. She’s just patient and like very well-skilled with cutting these boy’s hair.”

After a few snips, kids are leaving with confidence and facing their fears.

Check out the video above to see some of the kid’s cute reactions to their new look.

For more information on Mary’s Kids Cuts or to make an appointment, click here.