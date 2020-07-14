Mary Trump’s Tell-All Book on Pres. Trump is Officially Released

Mary Trump’s tell-all book about President Donald Trump is being released Tuesday.

The book titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” has already made it to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list.

And New York’s Supreme Court lifted a temporary restraining order that prevented Mary Trump from promoting her book.

Previously, the president’s brother, Robert Trump, filed a motion to block the book, saying it violated a confidentiality agreement. But a court dismissed that motion.