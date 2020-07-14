Ludington Schools Announce Fall Busing Changes

When students return to in-person learning they must all wear masks while on school buses.

Now some local school districts are adapting to the mandates sent down by the governor’s office.

In Ludington, the school district says all students will be assigned to seats, with siblings sitting together.

All students must also sanitize their hands as they get on the bus.

Ludington students will not be allowed to ride other buses home with other students.

The school district is also increasing their walk zone to 2.5 miles.

And if a Ludington student does not ride for three consecutive days, they will be removed from the bus route.

Parents will then need to re-register their students for busing.

All students who ride Ludington school buses this upcoming year must register and reserve their spot.

To register and reserve a spot, click here.