Kalkaska Man Accused of Threatening Meijer Worker Arrested

Grand Traverse County deputies say they have now arrested the man accused of threatening a Meijer worker after they asked him to wear a mask.

The sheriff’s office says a Kalkaska man pulled a knife on the worker at the Acme Township Meijer on Sunday.

Deputies say it happened after the worker asked the man to wear a mask but he refused.

Police arrested the Kalkaska man for felonious assault Monday.

We will update you on his name once he is charged.