Grant Me Hope: Heather

Heather is a colorful kid that loves Lucky Charm Cereal, the color green, and the movie: Trolls. This sweet, 12-year-old girl is on the go with a full calendar of swimming, bowling, and shopping.

“I want a house with a family,” she says. This 10-year-old has a mind of her own and would do well with a family to provide her structure and care. Heather is a lover of stuffed animals and car rides. She would be great at adding laughter and energy to her forever family. A patient family with a good support system would be perfect for her.

We learned more about Heather in this Grant Me Hope.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.