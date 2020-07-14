Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Grand Traverse Resort and Spa employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa says the employee works at the Lobby Bar.

The employee received the positive test result July 13.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa says the employee worked on July 2 from 2:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. at the Lobby Bar, on July 3 from 2:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m. at The Den, and 3:45 p.m.-11:30 p.m. at the Lobby Bar.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa says the employee never returned to work after July 3.

Any guest who visited Grand Traverse Resort and Spa during the times listed above should monitor for symptoms.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa says it implemented strict sanitization protocols and continual deep cleaning to help to minimize any possible exposure or spread.

Security confirmed the employee who tested positive did pass their mandatory temperature check before starting their shift and they were wearing a mask while working.