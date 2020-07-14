Grand Traverse Co. Could See New Housing After Township Ordinance Change

A northern Michigan township is taking steps to clear the way for a new housing development in Grand Traverse County.

East Bay Township has just approved a zoning ordinance change that allows development up to three stories. A developer is eyeing property off of Hammond Road near the Elmbrook Golf Course, for a 216-unit, multi-family development. It would include apartments and townhomes and aims to meet the demand for housing. The plans include a 3-story development up to 40 feet high, and required a change from the current ordinance which stands at 2 stories and 35 feet high.

Township Planner Claire Karner says the change is in line with other properties throughout the township. “There’s other higher intensity, high intensity areas that allow three stories. The airport service district by the airport, and the manufactured housing community throughout the township. This is consistent with those other high intensity areas of the township.”

The proposed Bayview development now goes back to the Planning Commission with their site plan at a meeting in August.