Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry Donates Food to Manistee Community

A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry was in Manistee on Tuesday giving away thousands of pounds of food.

Feeding America has partnered with the Manistee Friendship Society to use their location as a pantry site since March.

On Tuesday, 7,500 pounds of food was given away thanks to donations from Feeding America and the Manistee County Community Foundation.

The Friendship Society says they are happy to be able to reach this many people.

“Just being able to do this for the community and reach so many more people and just be a part of that is been, just a blessing for us. I was very thankful just to see everyone come who needed it. I just wanted to make a difference you know, we just want to help wherever we can,” said Cassandra Kamaloski, Executive Director of the Manistee Friendship Society.

The Mobile Food Pantry will be running twice a month through November.