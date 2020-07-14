EMGO Transit Ridership Up from April, Still Down Significantly Compared to January

Emmet county’s transit service EMGO is seeing a slight uptick in ridership for June.

Ridership drastically dropped in April during the stay-at-home order.

While ridership for June was over double the ridership in April, it is still significantly less than before the pandemic.

Budget concerns enhanced by the pandemic have county commissioners closely watching EMGO’s ridership.

“We have to make a decision relatively promptly this year because the organization we contract with, Straits Regional Ride, has to know where we are relatively soon,” Emmet County Commissioner Charlie MacInnis said.

MacInnis says the county administrator is exploring some partnership options with various community partners.

Commissioners are expected to make an EMGO decision is expected in August.