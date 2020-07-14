Downstate Man Killed By Police After Mask Dispute at Eaton County Store
State police say a downstate man died Tuesday morning following a physical fight over wearing a mask inside a store.
It all started at a Quality Dairy store in Eaton County.
State police say an argument broke out between the man who wasn’t wearing a mask and a 77-year-old man.
They say the man who wasn’t wearing a mask stabbed the 77-year-old and then drove away.
An Eaton County deputy pulled him over later and the man pulled a knife on her.
That’s when state police say the deputy shot the man, who later died.
The stabbing victim was treated for his injuries.
State police are still investigating.