Downstate Man Killed By Police After Mask Dispute at Eaton County Store

State police say a downstate man died Tuesday morning following a physical fight over wearing a mask inside a store.

It all started at a Quality Dairy store in Eaton County.

State police say an argument broke out between the man who wasn’t wearing a mask and a 77-year-old man.

They say the man who wasn’t wearing a mask stabbed the 77-year-old and then drove away.

An Eaton County deputy pulled him over later and the man pulled a knife on her.

That’s when state police say the deputy shot the man, who later died.

The stabbing victim was treated for his injuries.

State police are still investigating.