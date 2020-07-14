Detroit Institute of Art Exhibit Coming to Downtown Bellaire

The Detroit Institute of Art (DIA) is partnering with the Bellaire Downtown Development authority to display a walkable outdoor exhibit.

Bellaire is one of five locations in northern Michigan hosting an exhibit.

On Saturday, the DIA begins the installation throughout downtown.

The Don Hoyt, a board member for the Bellaire Downtown Development Authority, says the exhibit brings different cultures and creativity to the area:

“I have a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old and exposing them to other cultures in a small town like this is a challenge, so to have it brought to us and so easily accessible is amazing,” says Hoyt.

The walkable outdoor exhibit will be on display in downtown Bellaire until the end of fall.