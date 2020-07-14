Detroit Institute of Art Exhibit Coming to Downtown Bellaire
The Detroit Institute of Art (DIA) is partnering with the Bellaire Downtown Development authority to display a walkable outdoor exhibit.
Bellaire is one of five locations in northern Michigan hosting an exhibit.
On Saturday, the DIA begins the installation throughout downtown.
The Don Hoyt, a board member for the Bellaire Downtown Development Authority, says the exhibit brings different cultures and creativity to the area:
“I have a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old and exposing them to other cultures in a small town like this is a challenge, so to have it brought to us and so easily accessible is amazing,” says Hoyt.
The walkable outdoor exhibit will be on display in downtown Bellaire until the end of fall.
The Bellaire art walking tour map is available at: https://www.bellairemichigan.com/images/DIA_Final_Art_map.pdf