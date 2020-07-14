Counterfeit Bills Crop up in Saint Ignace Area

The Saint Ignace Police Department is asking you to watch out for counterfeit bills that have been popping up in the area.

They say the First National Bank in Saint Ignace alerted them to the problem, and several have been passed around “in the area for the past week or so.”

The most obvious counterfeit was a $100 bill with four small Chinese letters on the bottom.

They also say the bills feel very different than a real bill.

If you suspect you’ve been handed a fake bill, police say you can compare it to a real bill or check it with a counterfeit marker, if you have one.