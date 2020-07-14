Congressman Moolenaar to Host Town Hall About Federal Flood Assistance

As mid-Michigan continues to recover from flooding back in May, there are still federal assistance programs to help those impacted.

President Donald Trump has already approved a major disaster declaration for the area, including Midland and Gladwin counties.

This now puts more than $40 million into those communities to start rebuilding.

The massive flooding intensified when the Edenville Dam failed the Sanford Dam overflowed.

Tuesday Congressman John Moolenaar is hosting a live telephone town hall to help answer any more questions people in the area might have.

Officials from FEMA, Small Business Administration and other departments will also be on the call to help those impacted.

The virtual town hall starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch it on our Facebook page and streaming on the 9&10 Plus channel on the SBTV app.