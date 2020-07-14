Artist Profile: Sam Soet

Northern Michigan artist, Sam Soet sculpts, paints, draws, and uses mixed media to create his nature-inspired art. We learned more about him in this edition of ‘Artist Profile’.

Who are you?

“My name is Sam Soet. I’m originally from Grand Rapids, but I’ve been living up in the Traverse City area for the past two years now.”

What was your inspiration?

A lot of my work is both inspired by nature, our connection to nature, and harvesting things responsibly. When I was a kid I loved coloring and drawing in sketchbooks, and then took every art class I could take in school. Then, I studied fine art in college. I hit a wall with my color blindness because I was a primarily a painter. I spent an apprenticeship with a master sculptor and we did a lot of abstract wood sculptures. At the time, I was also interested in carpentry so that kind of married the two together, and I didn’t have to worry about whether or not my colors worked anymore.”

What do you want people to take away from your art?

“I want someone to know really look into a piece. Think about the growth, the growth rings the age of the, of the tree. If it’s something with horns or antlers – think about the lifecycle of the animal and how we fit in. So just a closer connection to nature and reverence for it.”

