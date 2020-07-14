Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Cranberry, Foxy & Cheddar

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Cranberry, Foxy and Cheddar–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Cranberry!

She’s playful and adorable kitten waiting to blossom into her personality. And she is already house trained.

Find Cranberry at the Lake County Animal Control.

Next up, Foxy.

This Border collie is 2-years-old and looking for a job to do. She would be great on a farm.

To meet Foxy, visit the Oceana County Animal Shelter.

And here’s Cheddar.

He’s an orange, classic tabby that’s great with other cats and dogs. You can find Cheddar at Safe Animals From Euthanasia in Harrison.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!