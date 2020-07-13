Woman Killed in Ogemaw County Crash

Michigan State Police say a woman is dead after a crash in Ogemaw County’s Richland Township.

MSP says Amy Doll was driving on Greenwood Road near Cranberry Road when she drove off the road to the right, hit a tree and was thrown from the car.

Witnesses say Doll passed them driving fast.

State police say Doll was the only person in the car and she was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived on scene.

They also say they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.